Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Magic

Nikola Jokic over the last 5 games:



28 PTS - 9 REB - 13 AST - 68% FG

28 PTS - 13 REB - 17 AST - 52% FG

27 PTS - 14 REB - 10 AST - 69% FG

38 PTS - 8 REB - 10 AST - 53% FG

28 PTS - 10 REB - 12 AST - 68% FG pic.twitter.com/coPLlHtsaQ