Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Magic
Riding a four-game win streak, the Denver Nuggets defended their home court to take down the struggling Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Magic have now lost 10 of their last 12 games, and their 22-point defeat to the Nuggets was as bad as it gets.
The Nuggets were up by 25 going into the fourth quarter, allowing them to rest stars Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. for the final period. Jokic and Porter Jr. were coming off historic performances against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night and followed it up with another insane outing.
Porter Jr. had 30 points on 11-16 shooting in just 30 minutes of action, and Jokic still one-upped him. The three-time NBA MVP dropped 28 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals on 11-16 shooting from the field in just 31 minutes of game time.
Jokic becomes the first player in NBA history to reach a stat line of 28+ points, 12+ assists, 10+ rebounds, and 2+ steals while shooting over 65% in a game while playing under 32 minutes.
Jokic has been on a tear recently, truly setting himself up for another MVP campaign in an attempt to win four in five years. The Nuggets move to 33-19 on the season, in third place in the West, and are certainly proving that they are capable of another Finals run.
