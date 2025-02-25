Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Pacers
Coming off a crushing 23-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets bounced back on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Monday in dominant fashion. The Nuggets are leaving Indianapolis with a 125-116 win, but their individual performances were next level.
Each Nuggets starter scored 17+ points, all shooting 50% from the field or better. The Nuggets showed out in Indiana, but superstar center Nikola Jokic was on another level. Jokic bolstered his MVP campaign with a historical performance.
Jokic finished the game with 18 points, 19 assists, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals on 9-14 shooting from the field. The Nuggets superstar becomes the first player in NBA history to record that stat line or better in a single game.
Jokic seems to be making history on a nightly basis, averaging an insane triple-double on the season. Heading into Monday's matchup, Sabonis was averaging 29.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game with absurd 57.4/44.7/82.1 shooting splits.
After Monday's win in Indiana, Jokic and the Nuggets move to 38-20 on the season and regain sole possession of second place in the Western Conference. The championship hopefuls bounced back successfully after a rough home loss to the Lakers on Saturday, as they look to regain their momentum after breaking their nine-game win streak.
Jokic will attempt to follow up his historic performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
