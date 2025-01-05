Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Spurs
Friday night saw the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs matchup in a battle between the present and future with Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama. With the Spurs earning the win in Denver, Wembanyama finished that game with 35 points and 18 rebounds. While Jokic had 41 points and 18 rebounds himself, Saturday night provided an opportunity for Denver to get revenge in the back-to-back matchup.
The rematch did not disappoint, as Denver came down to San Antonio and took the win in overtime as the Nuggets outscored the Spurs 14-3 in the extra period. Wembanyama was stellar yet again, posting 20 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks. However it wasn't enough, as the league's three-time Most Valuable Player put on a display.
In 43 minutes of action, Jokic finished with 46 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks, and two steals to secure the 122-111 victory.
With his efforts Saturday night, Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most games with at least 45 points and 10 assists by a center in league history (via Real Sports).
Given the statistical dominance that Chamberlain displayed in the 1960s, such as averaging 50.4 points for an 80-game season, it's not often a player is able to match the productive of Chamberlain. Regarded as the greatest playmaking center in league history, it comes as no surprise that Jokic was able to match that mark.
With consecutive 40-point games, Jokic's recent stretch of scoring has him eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo for the league leader in points per game (entered today at 32.4 PPG).
