Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Hornets
Riding an eight-game win streak, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night for their first outing since the All-Star break. The Hornets, playing on the second leg of a back-to-back with star point guard LaMelo Ball sidelined, could not keep up with this Nuggets squad.
Star guard Jamal Murray led the way on offense for Denver, scoring 34 points on efficient 12-18 shooting from the field and 7-10 from deep, but superstar center Nikola Jokic shined just as bright.
Jokic dropped 29 points, 17 rebounds, and 9 assists on 11-22 shooting from the field and 6-14 from deep, putting together another historic performance. Jokic becomes the first player in NBA history to record 29+ points, 17+ rebounds, 9+ assists, and 6+ made threes in a game with 50%+ shooting from the field and two or fewer turnovers, per Stathead.
The 31-year-old superstar center has been on an insane run this season, truly making a case for his fourth NBA MVP award within five years.
Heading into Thursday's game, Jokic was averaging 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, leading the Nuggets in each category. The Nuggets improved to 37-19 after Thursday's win and have moved into second place in the West heading into a big matchup against Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at home.
