Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Suns
The Denver Nuggets narrowly took down the Phoenix Suns 149-141 in overtime on Friday night, avoiding the 21-point comeback attempt by the star-studded Suns. The Suns were desperate for a win as they continued to fight for a Play-In Tournament spot in 11th place in the West, but the Nuggets dodged the upset and got the job done at home.
Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic put together one of the best performances the league has ever seen, dropping 31 points, 21 rebounds, 22 assists, and 3 steals.
Jokic has become the first player in NBA history to notch 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 20+ assists in the same game.
Heading into Friday night, Jokic was averaging 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game on the season with 57.6/43.9/81.9 shooting splits. Jokic has already won three of the last four NBA MVP awards, and with this type of performance, it is hard to argue against another one.
Jokic has been an anomaly in the NBA the way he stuffs the stat sheet, and Friday's game was another example of his sheer dominance. Very few players have mastered this many aspects of the game of basketball, yet Jokic seems to do stuff like this on a nightly basis.
Jokic continues to put up video game numbers and did it on Friday night in a huge Western Conference battle with significant playoff implications. The Nuggets now head into a back-to-back road series against the OKC Thunder, where Jokic will have to continue to dominate.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers