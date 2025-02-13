Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Trail Blazers
If winning three NBA MVPs wasn't enough, the level of dominance Nikola Jokic has displayed this year should tell basketball fans just how special he is. A player who will go down as a first-ballot Hall of Famer and truly one-of-a-kind, Jokic is the reason the Denver Nuggets can't be counted out in any scenario come playoff time.
On Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Nuggets star continued his dominance with a quiet 26-point triple-double that was overshadowed by Jamal Murray's career-high 55 points. However, it wasn't just another triple-double for Jokic, as he made NBA history in the process as a part of his 2024-25 season to this point.
Jokic's 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists gave him his 25th triple-double of the season, making him only the third player in NBA history to record that many in a season. Jokic joins teammate Russell Westbrook and Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson on the elite list to do so.
With 27 games left in the season after the All-Star break this weekend, Jokic remains on pace to finish as only the third player in league history to average a triple-double for an entire season, a list which includes the aforementioned Westbrook and Robertson.
The Nuggets will be back in action again as Jokic continues his historic regular season when the Charlotte Hornets come to Denver for a contest on Thursday, January 20th.
