Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Wizards
In the most shocking result of Saturday night, the Washington Wizards upset the Denver Nuggets 126-123 in Ball Arena.
To win just their 15th game of the season, Wizards guard Jordan Poole drained the game-winning three-pointer from way downtown, handing the Nuggets their worst loss of an up-and-down 2024-25 campaign.
Despite the loss, Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic had another incredible performance to bolster his MVP campaign. Jokic dropped 40 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal, and 3 turnovers on 16-30 shooting from the field, 1-8 from deep, and 7-7 from the free-throw line.
With an incredible performance, Jokic becomes the first player in NBA history to record those numbers in a game, per Stathead.
Jokic seems to put together historic stat lines on a nightly basis, bolstering his already historic 2024-25 season. Jokic is now averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game with impressive 57.5/41.3/80.7 shooting splits.
After winning three of the last four NBA MVP awards, Jokic has cemented himself as one of the most dominant players of all time and certainly one of the most talented big men to ever play the game.
Jokic has become a statistical anomaly, but his incredible performance will not mean much in a heartbreaking loss. The Nuggets are now 43-25 on the season and have lost three of their last five games, but Jokic is certainly doing all he can.
