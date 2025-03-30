Nikola Jokic Mentions Luka Doncic During Statement on Viral Moment
Somehow, someway, Nikola Jokic continues to hit the most insane buzzer-beating shots this season.
On Friday night against the Utah Jazz, he did it again.
To end the second quarter against Utah, Jokic put up a one-handed heave from behind half-court. It was a moment no one could believe happened, even though he's already had a similar moment this season.
After the game, Jokic spoke about the insane circus shot, which he obviously spoke about nonchalantly.
"It's just a shot," Jokic said. "When you make it, you guys make a big story, that's why. I do it just for you guys... I'm just trying to score in that situation. Zero. I don't care."
While many may think Jokic is very accurate at his half-court shots, he doesn't seem to think so.
“I mean, I don’t know if it’s accuracy, I missed 30 and I made two, so. That’s a better percentage than a lot of people,” Jokic said.
Unexpectedly, Jokic then brought Luka Doncic into the conversation, claiming that Luka is also good at making the same circus shots.
“Luka’s pretty good at that, so, I don’t know, maybe it’s just… Is it a Vulcan thing? Probably. Let’s take that, it’s a Vulcan thing," Jokic said.
With Luka Doncic on the Los Angeles Lakers, it feels like the dream of he and Jokic playing together on the same NBA team is fleeting. For now, fans can just enjoy when the two icons play against each other.
