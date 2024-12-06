Nikola Jokic’s Blunt Statement After Nuggets-Cavaliers
Winning three of the last four NBA MVP awards, many expect superstar Nikola Jokic to be near perfect and lead the Denver Nuggets to the promised land every year. Unfortunately for Jokic and Denver, they have not had the perfect season.
The Nuggets are 11-9 through the first 20 games, falling to eighth place in the Western Conference after Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Many fans are starting to realize that despite Jokic's efforts, he cannot will the Nuggets to wins by himself.
Jokic dropped 27 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists, and 3 steals, but Denver's poor shooting led them to a loss. The Nuggets shot 47.9 percent from the field and just 25 percent from deep, which was not enough to keep up with Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs' impressive night.
Jokic spoke up following the loss, calling out the team for their disappointing performance.
"I think 20 games in we should know who we are and we should know what we're supposed to do," Jokic said.
Losing to the Cavaliers in Cleveland is not a bad loss by any means, considering the season that they are having, but the Nuggets certainly had the opportunity to pick up the upset. Jokic knows more than anybody what the Nuggets need to do better, but it was very clear they simply were not good enough on Thursday.
There is not much more Jokic can do on the court, but off the court, he needs to continue holding the rest of the team accountable in losses like these.
