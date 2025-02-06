Nikola Jokic's Blunt Statement on the NBA Trade Deadline
The NBA Trade Deadline has been unforgiven. With Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, one could start to question who is untouchable and safe from being traded. With hours left before the deadline, stars across the league are still up for grabs. The likes of Kevin Durant, De’Andre Hunter, and Cam Johnson are only partial trade targets who could be on the move.
Players have continued to share their statements on the deadline, with the newest statement coming from Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. Jokic spoke on the harsh reality of the NBA trade deadline following Denver's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
"We sign a contract. You can get traded,” Jokic said. “I think it's be professional, Don't close the door behind you if you get traded.”
Jokic’s case is strong as players have made bashing their former team and requesting trades more common. Jokic shared some advice to players being traded.
“It can happen, don’t take it personally, It’s a business, it’s a job,” The three-time MVP stated. “It’s not that you’re going to do something else, you’re going to go to another team and play basketball. I think it can happen, that doesn’t mean you’re a bad player or good player. Maybe the team just wants to change the energy. It’s a normal thing to happen.”
Jokic has played in Denver for ten seasons, and thankfully, no reports have indicated that Jokic is leaving the Nuggets anytime soon.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers