Nikola Jokic's Bold Statement After Knicks-Nuggets
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks accomplished a feat that very few NBA teams can do - sweeping Nikola Jokic in a regular season series.
In November, the Knicks absolutely destroyed the Nuggets 145-118. On Wednesday night, they had another dominating win of 122-112.
The Knicks clearly have something figured out when it comes to the Nuggets, and the results have earned Jokic's respect.
“They’re playing really well," Jokic said. "They’re well-coached, they’re pushing the pace and in the halfcourt, they know what they’re doing. So they’re a really good team. I think they are the favorites – not the favorites, but I think top-five candidates for the title.”
Jokic's words made its way to the New York Knicks locker room after the game, where Karl-Anthony Towns gave a response.
"I don't want to talk about the future, I want to talk about the present," Towns said. "I want to talk about what we could do right now and be the best team we can be."
After winning eight out of the last nine games, the Denver Nuggets have now found themselves on a three-game losing streak. To make matters worse, these losses are coming while the team is relatively healthy.
Denver remains in the fourth seed, but they're now only two games out from being a play-in team. The Nuggets' next game is against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player