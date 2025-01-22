Nikola Jokic's Bold Statement After Nuggets Blowout 76ers
Denver Nuggets fans need to appreciate living in the moment because it's highly unlikely they will ever see a player as dominant at the game of basketball like Nikola Jokic ever play for them in their lifespan. While he was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft and an after thought by many on draft day, he's now reach a level of value to the Nuggets than cannot be labeled.
Facing the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night, Jokic continued his stellar stretch of play with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists as he led his team to a 144-109 victory. After the game, Jokic joined the TNT broadcast to share a bold statement on his current play.
"I feel I'm playing the best basketball of my life," Jokic said. He went on to add that not only is he playing the best basketball of his life currently, but believes the Nuggets as a team are not where they need to be but are still finding their rhythm.
For a player who has won three league Most Valuable Player awards, a feat only eight other players in league history have accomplished, it's crazy to think that he's soaring a new heights despite not being the betting favorite to win the MVP this season.
With this year's MVP race likely to come down to Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the two will have the opportunity to separate themselves in the race later this season when they face off on back-to-back nights on March 9th and 10th.
