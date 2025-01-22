Nikola Jokic on Pace to Make Major NBA History
It's no secret that Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA today. Game after game, the Nuggets superstar seems to make a new piece of NBA history. There's an even bigger piece of history that Jokic is on pace to make, and it's an unprecedented one.
On Tuesday, the NBA's social media account revealed that Jokic is on pace to become the first player in NBA history since 1969-1970 to be top three in points, rebounds, and assists.
Currently, Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.9 assists on 56/47/81 shooting from the field.
What Jokic has been doing right now has arguably been better than anything he's done during his NBA MVP seasons. Unfortunately, the Nuggets' record doesn't exactly show the same dominance as it did during his MVP seasons.
Given the current trajectory of the season, the NBA's MVP award should belong to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Shai is averaging 31.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 steals on 53/35/90 shooting from the field. He's leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the best record in the Western Conference, with an overall record of 35-7.
Regardless of how MVP voters react to Jokic's season, no one should think less of what he's doing right now. The impact that he's had on the court has not been replicated by anyone since 1969 and should be appreciated appropriately.
