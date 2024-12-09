Nikola Jokic’s Buzzer-Beater in Nuggets-Hawks Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets have hit a rough patch, losing three of their last four to drop to 11-10 on the season. Despite their cold streak, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is having the best season of his career.
In a brutal loss to a short-handed Washington Wizards squad on Saturday, Jokic dropped a career-high 56 points with 16 rebounds and 8 assists. Jokic is following that performance up with another heater, dropping 25 points in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks.
Jokic has already scored 81 points in the past three halves of basketball within a 24-hour span, an insane run that the NBA rarely sees in a back-to-back series.
Jokic capped off his strong first half with an absurd highlight play, drilling a half-court heave at the halftime buzzer. Jokic made the pull-up jumper for near half-court look easy as the highlight has gone viral.
Via Hoop Central: "NIKOLA JOKIC."
Via Underdog NBA: "nikola jokic is at it again"
Via NBA: "NIKOLA JOKIĆ FROM JUST INSIDE HALFCOURT. 25 AT HALFTIME AFTER 56 LAST NIGHT"
Via ClutchPoints: "NIKOLA JOKIC DRILLS IT FROM HALF-COURT TO BEAT THE BUZZER"
Following his historic 56-point performance on Saturday, it is insane how Jokic can turn around and continue to dominate the next day. Despite the Nuggets' poor start to the 2024-25 season, Jokic is playing at an all-time level and should be the runaway MVP if he keeps it up.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player