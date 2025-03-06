Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Kings
The Denver Nuggets have been off their A-game recently, losing three of their last five games to drop to third place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets host the red-hot Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night to try to get back on track.
With a 39-22 record, the Nuggets have the opportunity to become the second-fastest team in the West to reach 40 wins on the season. The Kings, though, are on a four-game win streak heading into Wednesday's matchup but will be playing without stars Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk in Denver.
While the Kings will be without their star center, the Nuggets got a bit luckier. Despite three-time MVP Nikola Jokic initially being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game due to left ankle inflammation, the Nuggets have upgraded his status to make him available against the Kings.
Jokic has been playing at his usual MVP level this season but is having the best statistical year of his career. The 30-year-old big man is averaging 28.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game this season with 57.8/44.3/82.2 shooting splits.
The Nuggets are just 2-4 when Jokic sits this season, so having him available against this blazing Kings squad is huge. With Sabonis sidelined for Sacramento, they will turn to Jonas Valanciunas in attempt to slow down Jokic, but the three-time MVP should not have much trouble.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers