Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Kings

Injury Update:



AVAILABLE:

Zeke Nnaji (Left Ankle Sprain)

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)

Peyton Watson (Right Knee Sprain)

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Inflammation)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Left Ankle Sprain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/qe4p6imhas