Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Thunder
Many fans have been looking forward to the matchup between the NBA's top two MVP candidates, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and they are being treated to two consecutive nights of it.
The Thunder took down the Nuggets on Sunday behind a 40-point effort from MVP favorite Gilgeous-Alexander, but Jokic did all he could for Denver with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in a losing effort.
Jokic was initially listed as questionable for Monday's rematch due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement, but the Nuggets star is officially ready for another meeting with the league's best.
The Nuggets have upgraded Jokic to be available for Monday's game in Oklahoma City. Many feared that Jokic would miss the highly-anticipated MVP rematch with Gilgeous-Alexander, but even two injured elbows and a hurt ankle could not keep him off the court for this one.
Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game this season with 57.4/43.0/80.9 shooting splits. While Gilgeous-Alexander seems to be running away with the MVP award, Jokic's historic season is certainly making a case for him.
The Nuggets are much better with Jokic on the court, so having him available for Monday's game in Oklahoma City will give them a chance to pull off the upset after losing by 24 on Sunday.
The Nuggets and Thunder face off at 8 p.m. EST in Oklahoma City on NBA TV.
