Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Warriors
The Denver Nuggets travel to face the Golden State Warriors on Monday night for one of their biggest tests of the season, looking to bounce back from a poor loss to the 15-win Washington Wizards.
The Warriors have won 14 of their last 16 games and sit just 3.5 games back from the Rockets, Nuggets, and Grizzlies, who are all tied for second place in the Western Conference. While the Warriors are looking to move up in the standings, the Nuggets are desperately trying to avoid slipping to fourth place, but things have gotten very difficult for them.
After being listed as questionable with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement, Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has been downgraded to out against the Warriors.
The three-time NBA MVP has been battling through injuries for a couple of weeks, but they finally seem to be catching up to him. Unfortunately, it comes at a bad time for Jokic and the Nuggets as they face a red-hot Warriors team, but Jokic's health is certainly the priority.
Despite dealing with a load of injuries, Jokic has not missed a game since January 15 and has continued to play at an MVP level while injured. Through his last six outings, Jokic averaged 32.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 2.9 stocks per game while shooting 56% from the field.
Jokic certainly deserves a day off, especially with a big game against the Los Angeles Lakers coming up, but missing a marquee matchup with the Warriors is a bummer.
