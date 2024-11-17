Nikola Jokic’s Final Status for Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Inside The Nuggets

The Nuggets have revealed Nikola Jokic's final status against the Grizzlies.

Nov 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following the win over the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.
Nov 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following the win over the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
After falling to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Denver Nuggets are back in action on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Friday’s loss to New Orleans was a frustrating one for the Nuggets, because while they were without Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon, the Pelicans were without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and other key players.

Gordon is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a right calf strain, but the return timeline for Jokic is more unclear. Unexpectedly listed on the injury report against New Orleans due to personal reasons, Jokic was downgraded from questionable to out that morning.

In a similar development, Jokic was initially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Memphis, but has since been downgraded to out. 

There has been no official word on what Jokic is dealing with, but a report from Katy Winge of Altitude TV revealed that he and his family are okay. 

Via Winge: “Out of respect for Nikola’s wishes, we aren’t going to say anything more about the personal reasons he is missing tonight’s game. I can confirm that he and his family are fine and there is nothing to be alarmed about!”

This game against Memphis will be a challenge, because while the Grizzlies are also without key players - including Ja Morant, winning any game without Jokic is tough for the Nuggets.

