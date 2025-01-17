Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat
Nikola Jokic is one of the most durable superstars in the NBA today, that's why it's always big news when he suddenly misses games. On Wednesday night, Jokic unexpectedly missed Denver's game against the Houston Rockets with an elbow injury.
"He hurt his elbow,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pregame on Wednesday. "It was just something that popped up last minute.”
Unfortunately for the Denver Nuggets, Jokic has been listed on the injury report again as the team faces off against the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Nuggets have listed Jokic as questionable against the Heat with a right elbow sprain.
Jokic has played in 34 out of 40 games for the Nuggets this season. His previous missed games have been due to an illness and the birth of his child. Through 34 games, Jokic is averaging 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.8 steals on 56/47/80 shooting from the field. His play this season has been arguably better than his three MVP seasons. Without Jokic on the court, the Nuggets should still be able to beat the Heat, but it won't be easy.
The Denver Nuggets currently have a nine-game winning streak against the Miami Heat that starts all the way from the 2021 NBA season. Friday night will be the final time these two teams face off this season.
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
