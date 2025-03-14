Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Lakers vs Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night in a game with massive implications for both sides.
In all honesty, as important as Friday's game is for the Lakers, it's even more important for the Nuggets. Denver can not afford to lose against the Lakers, especially with LeBron James still rehabbing an injury, and while the team is on the second night of a back-to-back.
While the Nuggets have the chance of being shorthanded against the Lakers, they'll likely have their most important player.
The Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable against the Lakers due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.
Jokic has been playing through injury for the past few games, but it hasn't slowed him down in any capacity. In Jokic's last five games, he's averaged 29.2 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 9.8 assists on 57/30/64 shooting from the field. Surprisingly, Jokic's three-point and free throw shooting have struggled recently.
The Denver Nuggets are currently tied 1-1 in the regular season series against the Lakers. In the very recent past, it almost felt like a forgone conclusion to assume that the Nuggets would beat the Lakers in every matchup. Those days are starting to feel over now that the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
