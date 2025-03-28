Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Jazz
The Denver Nuggets are set to play the Utah Jazz on Friday night, looking to chase their 47th win of the season, while the Jazz are likely fighting for draft lottery position.
The Nuggets last played the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, winning by 10 points behind an incredible performance from Nikola Jokic. The three-time NBA MVP finished with 30 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. As for the Jazz, they last played the Houston Rockets in a game they lost by 11 points despite a 21-point effort by Collin Sexton.
The Nuggets and Jazz have played three times this season, with the most recent game being on December 30. The Nuggets have won all three meetings so far, with Friday’s game being the final time the teams will play this season. In their last matchup, Jokic finished with 36 points, 22 rebounds, and 11 assists.
While many players are on the injury report, the Nuggets still have some good news regarding their star center. Jokic is listed as probable to play on Friday due to a left ankle impingement he has battled back from.
Jokic is averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists with 58/42/80 shooting splits. Jokic’s game against the Bucks was his first game back after a five-game absence due to this ankle injury.
The Nuggets are at their best when Jokic is healthy, as their entire offense is built around him. Jokic’s numbers have been unbelievable as he is third in the NBA in points, second in assists, and third in rebounds.
The Nuggets and Jazz will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST in Denver on Friday.
