Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Jazz

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Jazz:



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)

Michael Porter Jr. (Low Back Strain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right… pic.twitter.com/lClqAFjMTI