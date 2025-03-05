Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Kings

Nikola Jokic turns 30

The 3 x MVP is having one of the greatest statistical seasons ever!



29.8 PTS (Career High)

12.6 REB (2nd Highest)

10.2 AST (Career High)

2 3PT (Career High)

45% 3PT (Career High)

1.8 STL (Career High)

33.4 PER (1st in NBA history)pic.twitter.com/oAWmpFIFQ4