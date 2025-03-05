Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Kings
After a disappointing loss against the Boston Celtics, the Denver Nuggets have a chance to push themselves back toward the second seed against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
Currently, Denver is dealing with a plethora of injuries, but the situation seems to be getting worse. They may be entering Wednesday's game against the Kings without their most important player.
The Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as questionable against the Sacramento Kings due to left ankle inflammation.
It's been very rare for Jokic to miss basketball games throughout the majority of his career, including this season; Jokic has played in 55 out of 61 total games this season. Through those 55 games, Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, and 1.8 steals on 58/44/82 shooting from the field.
What Jokic is doing this season is arguably better than anything he's done during his three MVP seasons. However, as long as the Oklahoma City Thunder are the first seed, it feels like it's a safe bet to predict Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the 2025 NBA MVP.
Whether or not Jokic plays, the Nuggets have to take the Sacramento Kings very seriously. The Kings are currently on a four-game winning streak and have found newfound life after trading for Zach LaVine. The Nuggets currently have a 2-0 regular season series lead over the Kings.
The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings face off at 9:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
