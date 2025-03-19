Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are set for a second contest in the past week, as the teams face off on Wednesday night.
The Nuggets are coming off a win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday. In this game, the Nuggets were without stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but still got the best of one of the red-hot teams in the Western Conference, thanks to Aaron Gordon who finished the game with 38 points.
The Lakers are entering this game on a two-game winning streak with a win over the Phoenix Suns, and most recently a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Austin Reaves was the star against the Spurs, finishing with 30 points, while Luka Doncic finished with a team-high 14 assists.
The two teams have already played three times this season, as the Nuggets lead the series 2-1. Wednesday night will mark the fourth and final time the teams match up this season.
Wednesday night could potentially be much tougher for the Nuggets, as Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable on the injury report against the Lakers. Jokic missed the Warriors game with an injury, dealing with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement. Jokic is one of seven players listed on the Nuggets report.
Jokic is having an amazing season, making his case strong for a fourth MVP trophy. He is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists with 58/41/80 shooting splits, continuing to prove he is the best big man in the game.
Tip off between the Lakers and the Nuggets is set for 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday.
