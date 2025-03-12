Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Timberwolves
After winning three of the last four NBA MVP awards, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic could be hunting for another.
Jokic is coming off of a performance against the OKC Thunder, dropping 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 8 assists on 15-20 shooting in a win. The Nuggets now head into another big matchup against the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
The Timberwolves have won five consecutive games, but all against teams with a losing record. Anthony Edwards and company are certainly heading into Denver looking to make a statement, and thankfully, Jokic is expected to play.
The Nuggets have listed Jokic as probable for Wednesday's matchup as he deals with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.
Jokic has been dealing with a barrage of injuries recently, but the star big man has still not missed a game since January 15. This season, Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game with 57.7/43.0/80.9 shooting splits, even while playing through injuries at times.
Wednesday's Nuggets and Timberwolves game is a rematch from last season's Western Conference Semifinal, in which Minnesota sent Jokic and company home for the summer. The teams have already met twice this season, but Minnesota is leading the series 2-0.
The Nuggets are holding onto second place in the West by a thread, so getting past this brewing rivalry on Wednesday night would be huge for their playoff standing, while the Timberwolves are desperate to avoid the Play-In Tournament.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers