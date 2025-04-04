Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Warriors

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Warriors:



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)

Aaron Gordon (Illness/Right Calf Injury Management)



QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation)

Julian Strawther