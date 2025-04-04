Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Warriors
The three-time NBA MVP is back.
Following his historic performance during the Denver Nuggets' 140-139 double overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Nikola Jokic sat out of the Nuggets' 113-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
Jokic sitting out against the Spurs was warranted as the three-time NBA Most Valuable Player logged 53 minutes against the Timberwolves, which came with 61 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
However, Jokic's absence will be short-lived as, despite dealing with what the Nuggets are calling a left ankle impingement, the club upgraded their star big man to probable for Friday night's showdown in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors.
The good news kept coming for Nuggets fans as Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun appear to be on track to give it a go against Steph Curry and co., while Jamal Murray, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson's statuses are all up in the air, with DaRon Holmes II being the lone player confirmed out.
The three-time NBA Most Valuable Player is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 29.7 points per game to go along with 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per contest.
With 'The Joker' returning to action on Friday night, Jokic will look to make one final push to put some distance between him and Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in voting for the league's Most Valuable Player award.
The Nuggets and Warriors tip-off on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. EST.