Nikola Jokic's LeBron James Statement Goes Viral
Nikola Jokic is one of the most talented Centers in NBA history, frequently adding more accolades to his resume, including three MVP awards in the past four seasons.
Jokic's talent is unbelievable, however his NBA All-Star knowledge is not so much. Jokic was asked multiple trivia questions by the NBA, including a question about LeBron James that went viral.
The Nuggets center was asked what year James made his All-Star debut. Jokic confidently answered “1985,” which is horribly wrong. He took a second crack at the question and said “2001,” which is closer, but still incorrect. James made his All-Star debut in 2005 in Denver.
Next Jokic would be asked who the 2024 All-Star MVP was. He answered "Steph Curry." Damian Lillard was the correct answer, who finished the contest with 39 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds to help the East defeat Jokic and the West.
Jokic would once again get a question wrong. He was asked who holds the most points scored in an NBA All-Star game. He answered incorrectly three times despite being told it was a Celtics player ahead of his final answer. He answered “Anthony Davis," "Russell Westbrook," and himself while the correct answer was Jayson Tatum who scored 55 points in a single game.
Luckily for Jokic, answering NBA-based trivia questions isn’t his profession. Jokic is instead in the running for his fourth MVP award. He is in a good position to win it, averaging 29.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.3 assists while shooting 57/46/81 from the field.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers