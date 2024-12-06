Nikola Jokic's Russell Westbrook Statement Goes Viral
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has proven to be a great offseason addition. Averaging 11.7 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in just 24.1 minutes per game, Westbrook has also defended at a high level for Denver. While this production is great for any reserve, it's especially valuable on the $3.3 million salary Westbrook is making this season.
Playing 16 minutes in Denver’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Westbrook recorded 10 points, three assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block. The 17-year NBA veteran recently recorded his NBA-record 200th career triple-double, doing so off the bench in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Westbrook's teammate Nikola Jokic is quickly ascending up this list, passing Lakers legend Magic Johnson on Thursday night for third all-time. According to Jokic, his goal is to catch Westbrook.
"The goal is to beat my teammate now," Jokic said. "Russ, he is the king right now. So I will need a lot of years, if I ever do it, actually. So that's the goal."
Jokic's statement has been going viral on social media, with the NBA's official Instagram page tallying over 30,000 likes in the first hour since sharing the clip. Already with nine triple-doubles this season, Jokic tallied 25 last season and 29 the year before that. If he maintains a similar pace, the three-time MVP could presumably chase down Westbrook's record before his career ends.
