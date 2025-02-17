Nikola Jokic's Statement After NBA All-Star Game
The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend has wrapped up, as Shaq's OGs defeated Chuck's Global Stars 41-25 in the championship. Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry took home All-Star Game MVP honors, but outside of a few electric highlights, the All-Star Game was underwhelming.
Many players still do not put their full effort into the high-profile exhibition match, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Through two games, the Denver Nuggets superstar had just four points on 1-4 shooting, a common trend in Jokic's career All-Star appearances.
Following the All-Star Game, Jokic made it clear he is already looking toward the rest of the season and has one goal in mind for his Nuggets squad.
"To win a championship," Jokic said. "Everybody here is trying and wanting to [win a championship]."
Jokic led the Nuggets to a championship in the 2022-23 season, taking home NBA Finals MVP after beating the Miami Heat in five games. The 29-year-old superstar is averaging 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game this season with 57.7/45.0/82.3 shooting splits. While Jokic has his mind set on a championship, he could be on his way to a fourth MVP in five years.
The Nuggets entered the All-Star break with a 36-19 record, sitting in third place in the West. No rival team would ever want to face a Jokic-led team in the postseason, as the Nuggets continue to be one of the biggest threats to make it out of the West and compete for a title.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers