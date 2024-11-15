Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic’s Status for Nuggets-Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets have revealed their injury report against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Joey Linn

Nov 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.
Nov 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is having arguably the best start to an NBA season in his legendary career. Already a three-time league MVP, Jokic is putting up numbers that even he has never averaged before.

Entering Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists. The last NBA player to average a triple-double is Jokic’s new teammate Russell Westbrook, who has done so four different times.

One of the most impressive things about Jokic is his durability. The superstar center hardly ever misses games, but he is on the injury report for Friday night’s contest due to personal reasons. Jokic’s status is officially questionable for this game. 

There has been no word from the Nuggets on what Jokic is dealing with or if he is expected to play in this game, but NBA fans have been wishing him well amid this unexpected listing on the injury report. Should Jokic be ruled out, there would likely be center minutes available for Dario Saric who has been out of Michael Malone‘s rotation for the last five games. 

The Nuggets are already without starting power forward Aaron Gordon, so they will be missing their entire starting front court if Jokic is also ruled out for this game. That said, New Orleans is even more injury riddled, as the Pelicans are missing most of their top rotation players - including Zion Williamson.

Jokic’s final status will likely be revealed shortly before this game begins. 

