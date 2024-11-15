Nikola Jokic’s Status for Nuggets-Pelicans

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game at New Orleans:



QUESTIONABLE:

Vlatko Čančar (Right Ankle Sprain)

Nikola Jokić (Personal Reasons)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/9sW6ZnAsHf