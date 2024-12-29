Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Ties Steph Curry on Historic NBA List

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic joined Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on an exclusive list.

Joey Linn

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hug after game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center.
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hug after game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, picking up their 17th win of the NBA season. This was a solid bounce back effort for Denver after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

As they so often are, the Nuggets were led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in this game. Finishing with 37 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, Jokic was a game-high +25 for Denver.

While a final line like this for Jokic is starting to look normal, as he entered the game averaging 30.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 9.5 assists, his performance made NBA history by tying Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on an exclusive list. 

Nikola Jokic
Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Jokic, this was the 121st time in his NBA career that he tallied at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single game. That tied Curry for 16th most in NBA history (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead).

One of the greatest players of all-time, Jokic continues to ascend up different statistical list, and has now tied Curry on this one. Jokic's combination of scoring, rebounding, and passing is unlike anything in the NBA right now. The Nuggets have needed every bit of it this season, as it has certainly been an up-and-down year.

Jokic has been critical of his team's performance at times this season, but continues to play at the level needed to keep the team going.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News