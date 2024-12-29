Nikola Jokic Ties Steph Curry on Historic NBA List
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, picking up their 17th win of the NBA season. This was a solid bounce back effort for Denver after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
As they so often are, the Nuggets were led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in this game. Finishing with 37 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, Jokic was a game-high +25 for Denver.
While a final line like this for Jokic is starting to look normal, as he entered the game averaging 30.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 9.5 assists, his performance made NBA history by tying Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on an exclusive list.
For Jokic, this was the 121st time in his NBA career that he tallied at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single game. That tied Curry for 16th most in NBA history (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead).
One of the greatest players of all-time, Jokic continues to ascend up different statistical list, and has now tied Curry on this one. Jokic's combination of scoring, rebounding, and passing is unlike anything in the NBA right now. The Nuggets have needed every bit of it this season, as it has certainly been an up-and-down year.
Jokic has been critical of his team's performance at times this season, but continues to play at the level needed to keep the team going.
