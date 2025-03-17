Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Warriors
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets face off against the Golden State Warriors for the second time this season.
The two teams only face off three times this season, so if Denver wins they'll be able to win the series with a 2-0 record. Should that happen, Denver will have a great advantage should the Warriors catch up to them in a tiebreaker situation in the standings.
Unfortunately for Denver, there's a chance that they may be very shorthanded against the Warriors. The Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic as questionable against the Golden State Warriors due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.
Jokic has been listed on the injury report for numerous games in a row, but the three-time MVP has played through whatever injury has been nagging him. In previous games, he was listed as probable, so it is a bit more alarming that he's listed as questionable against the Warriors.
Through 62 games this season, Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.8 steals on 58/41/81 shooting from the field. While Jokic may not win the MVP this season, he's easily still the best player in the NBA.
Surprisingly, the Denver Nuggets are currently on an eight-game winning streak against the Warriors, but Golden State is currently on a seven-game winning streak themselves. On Monday night, one of those will come to an end.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
