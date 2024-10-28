Nine Players Listed on Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
After a deflating loss to the shorthanded Clippers, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to get their first win of the season against the Toronto Raptors. Both teams have a combined nine players listed on their injury report.
The Nuggets have three players listed on their injury report: DaRon Holmes II, PJ Hall, and Spencer Jones. DaRon Holmes is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, PJ Hall is out due to a G League two-way, and Spencer Jones is out due to a G League two-way. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. are all listed as available against the Raptors.
The Toronto Raptors have six players listed on their injury report: RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Immanuel Quickley, Ulrich Chomche, and Ja'Kobe Walter. RJ Barrett is questionable with a right shoulder AC joint sprain, Bruce Brown is out due to a right knee arthroscopic surgical procedure, Kelly Olynyk is out due to a lumbar strain, Immanuel Quickley is doubtful to a right pelvic contusion, Ulrich Chomche is out due to a G League two-way, and Ja'Kobe Walter is out on a G League assignment.
The Denver Nuggets are currently winless in the regular season with losses against the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers. The Nuggets face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
