Nuggets and Heat Reportedly Lost Big Free Agent Target to Warriors

Apr 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Denver Nuggets have had a very quiet offseason so far. Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic and trading Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets, Denver has not yet replaced either player. The Nuggets have strong interest in acquiring Russell Westbrook from the LA Clippers, but he is still under contract with them, so that situation remains unresolved.

In a recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, it was revealed that both Denver and the Miami Heat had interest in sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield before he joined the Golden State Warriors in a sign and trade agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers. 

As Scotto mentioned, Denver did not have the financial flexibility to acquire Hield, but still had interest in doing so. Hield could have theoretically given Denver some of what Caldwell-Pope did in his time there, but they are not the same players. As for Miami, they have been rumored to have interest in several different players, but they have also had a relatively quiet transaction period in terms of external additions.

There are a lot of moves still to be made around the NBA this summer, as several key players are expected to switch teams between now and the start of next season. As for Denver, they have yet to get involved in much of this, but likely will at some point. 

