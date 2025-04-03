Nuggets Announce New Starting Lineup vs Spurs Due to Injury
Coming off a double-overtime thriller, the Denver Nuggets have to head into a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs the very next night.
The Nuggets had to play five players 38+ minutes in their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, including 53-minute games from Nikola Jokic and Christian Braun. A double-overtime loss is possibly the worst way to start a back-to-back series, and now the Nuggets have to head into their next game severely shorthanded.
The Nuggets have ruled out all of their regular starters for Wednesday's game: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun. Joining them on the sideline are Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, and DaRon Holmes II.
Due to their slew of injuries for Wednesday's game, the Nuggets are forced to switch things up big time.
The Nuggets have announced a new starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Jalen Pickett, Hunter Tyson, Zeke Nnaji, and DeAndre Jordan.
This is the first time this season the Nuggets are rolling with this starting five, and it comes with just six games left in the regular season. With all five usual starters sidelined, the Nuggets will desperately need their other guys to step up to avoid picking up a second straight loss.
Having veteran point guard Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup, even after he had one of the worst sequences of his career to help the Timberwolves win on Tuesday night, is a much-needed move for Denver and a testament to Westbrook's mentality.