Nuggets Coach Compares Aaron Gordon's Shooting Growth To Hall of Famer
The Denver Nuggets made some huge offseason additions as they look to put together a championship-caliber roster around three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. However, some of their most significant strides have come within.
The Nuggets already had an impressive group of players around Jokic, building a core group of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon. Murray is a star point guard and Jokic's much-needed second option, Braun is a gadget guard who knows how to win, but Gordon could ultimately be the best one of the group.
Gordon's impressive development
In last season's playoffs, Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, including a couple of game-winners that cemented him as a Nuggets legend. Now, Gordon continues to improve as a three-point shooter, building an incredible all-around game.
Last season, Gordon shot a career-high 43.6% from three-point range, and he is looking to be even more improved heading into the 2025-26 season. Through three preseason games, Gordon is averaging 16.3 points in just 19.7 minutes per game, while shooting a combined 16-26 from the field and 5-9 from beyond the arc.
Gordon has turned into a high-level offensive talent while being one of Denver's most valuable defensive players. This two-way prowess is exactly what the Nuggets need next to Jokic to be a legitimate title contender.
Gordon draws major comparison
After Denver's win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, David Adelman was asked if he had ever seen this type of shooting development in a player before, which the Nuggets coach compared to that of Hall of Fame guard Jason Kidd.
"One guy that stands out to me is Jason Kidd. He came into the league as a triple-double machine who played in the paint, and ends his career, I believe, top five in three-point makes," Adelman said. "...I think that's the thing with Aaron. We see the dunks and the explosion, but there's a long game to this. If he wants to play for a long time, he's got to be able to shoot the ball. Right now, it's just so comfortable when he lets it go. He feels good about it... It's at a high level right now."
If Gordon's game continues to grow, he will be a very valuable player for a long time. The 30-year-old is entering his 12th year in the NBA, and already does so many things at a high level that he can be a legitimate star with this improved three-point shot.
Gordon is undoubtedly one of the most underrated difference-makers in the NBA and will play a huge role in Denver's quest for another championship.