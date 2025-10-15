Jamal Murray Weighs In on Nuggets’ Preseason Performance
The Denver Nuggets are just a week away from their regular season motions tipping off, currently staying busy in the midst of their preseason action before the official 82-game slate gets underway.
And so far through a total of four preseason showings, it's been a positive experience for Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who's been getting comfortable with his new teammates, as well as with some new lineup and rotation adjustments to come with it.
"Yeah, I could make some more shots, but I feel pretty good. I'm happy with the team and where we're at," Murray said of the Nuggets' preseason after their win vs. the Chicago Bulls.
"We're gelling really well, we're playing different lineups, and guys are getting used to each other. So, I think we're on the right track."
The roster Murray's a part of in Denver will look a bit different on-and-off the floor as it did last season. Multiple new (and returning, in the case of Bruce Brown) veterans will be on board the crew with hopes of filling out the first and second-unit to be a more well-balanced, well-rounded group than the season before.
But adding those new faces into the fold also requires some early chemistry to be built before the season tips off in Denver for things to fire on all cylinders fresh out of the gates– a process that Murray has seemingly been a fan of through his interactions both in and out of the building with his new squad.
"When you have so many different talented players that are really good guys, and you've got to make an effort to really get to know them . It's fun," Murray continued. "So, just the team dinners, the travelling, all of that stuff, it's kind of new for everybody; these relationships, all of these convos. It's good talking to these guys."
The Nuggets have just one game left on tap for their five-game preseason slate against the reigning champion OKC Thunder before the action kicks off later next week–– a nice final test for this new-look Denver squad before the real wins and losses begin to stack up.