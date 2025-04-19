Nuggets Coach Shares Struggles Of Dealing With James Harden
The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will match up in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 NBA Bubble, when the Nuggets won after being down 3-1 to the Clippers. Now, both teams look slightly different as they gear up for a must-watch series between the four and five seeds in the Western Conference.
One of the players who wasn't a part of the 2020 playoff series was James Harden, as the former MVP was still in Houston then. Now, he's become a key part of the Clippers' success and might've positioned himself to earn All-NBA honors this season. When asked about Harden, Nuggets interim coach David Adelman shared the struggles of defending the all-time great.
"He is a, we call it foul artist. Even the way he shoots the ball in a way is contorting his body to get fouled," Adelman said about Harden. "...We've challenged the guys, how to defend in the right way. You're gonna foul him from time to time, if you don't, it means you're not being aggressive enough to get near his body."
Entering Saturday's contest, Harden has been playing some of his best basketball over the last five games. During that stretch, he's averaged 29.4 points per game and 11.2 assists per game, looking more like that MVP version of himself despite nearly being 36 years old.
Fans will have their eyes on how the Nuggets look to defend the red-hot Harden, as Game 1 in Denver is set to tip-off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
