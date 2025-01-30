Nuggets, Knicks Coaches Blasts Potential New NBA Rule
This week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver made waves when proposing to change the length of basketball games from 12 minutes to 10 minutes. The new rule was slammed by many across the league, including current head coaches.
Before the Nuggets faced off against the Knicks on Wednesday night, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone slammed Silver's idea.
“I hope we don’t go to 10-minute quarters,” Malone said. “I hope we don’t go to the four-point line. I hope we don’t become Barnum & Bailey where we’re just having to do whatever we have to do to keep viewership. Because there is a history and greatness to this game. And a purity to this game and I hope we can find a way to stay true to that.”
Malone wasn't alone in his thoughts about the controversial rule idea, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau agreed.
“I’m probably more traditional so I’d hate to see that,” Thibodeau said. “That’s just a personal [opinion]. I haven’t really thought about it just because of the records and things of that nature. I think we have a great game. I think what people want to see is competition.”
While Silver's controversial new rule hasn't been enacted in anyway, it's a bit depressing that the commissioner has lost sight of the plot. Fans wanted to see passion, story-telling, better officiating, and a restoration of personality in the NBA. Not a new rules to enhance the speed to cater even more toward casual audiences.
