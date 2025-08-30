Nuggets Nikola Jokic's Dominate EuroBasket Performance Reaffirms MVP Status
The Denver Nuggets are far from the biggest market in the NBA, but that hasn't stopped them from being one of the top contenders in the league. With a core featuring Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun, the Nuggets have also made some big additions this offseason to stay competitive in a tough Western Conference.
However, the Nuggets wouldn't be a contender without Nikola Jokic. Since the 2020-21 season, Jokic has finished top two in MVP voting each year, winning it three times during that span. An insane level of success, it's hard to imagine that someone can maintain that production for a long period of time. But, Jokic's recent performance might be an indication that he's not slowing down.
Participating in EuroBasket for Serbia, the Nuggets star isn't holding back as he looks to lead his country to a victory. While other NBA stars are participating in the European tournament as well, they aren't putting up numbers like Jokic did against Latvia.
Facing off against Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis and Latvia, Jokic put on a dominant performance, posting 39 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and three steals in an 84-80 victory. Without getting much scoring help from his teammates, Jokic was the driving force in Serbia improving to 3-0 in group play.
Could Jokic Win His 4th MVP Next Season?
Only five players in NBA history have won four or more MVPs, with LeBron James and Michael Jordan being the two most recent to do so. Jokic might not be regarded in the same class as those two players right now in terms of all-time success, but a fourth MVP could very well do so.
Looking ahead to the 2025-26 season, the biggest threat stopping Jokic from a fourth MVP is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP this past season, and with the Thunder returning their NBA Championship core, he should be poised for an opportunity to win back-to-back MVPs.
However, if Jokic can average a triple-double for a season again, it might be hard for voters to look away from giving him a fourth MVP. The Nuggets should also be an improved team record-wise, and if they contend for a top-three seed, Jokic might cement himself in history as one of the greatest individual performers in NBA history.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic's Agent Reveals Reason for Meeting With LeBron James
New Nuggets Player's Recent Outing Indicates Strong Backup Behind Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic's Teammate Shares Rare Insight Into His Off-Court Life