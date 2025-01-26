Nuggets Star Aaron Gordon Reveals Latest Update on Injury
For years, Aaron Gordon has been one of the most reliable players on the Denver Nuggets. This season has been a very rocky one for Gordon in terms of injury availability. The 29-year-old forward has missed 21 games due to injury this season.
As the Nuggets faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, it seemed like Gordon looked uncomfortable on the court. His body language had fans online concerned.
After the game, Gordon spoke about his injury, claiming that he doesn't feel his calf injury anymore.
“I’m ready,” Gordon said. “I don’t feel my calf anymore. Yeah. I’m ready. So it’s on the training staff and the coaching staff now.”
Despite Gordon claiming that he's ready to go, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone will remain cautious with him. The plan will be to continue bringing Gordon off of the bench.
“We just need to continue to stay with it,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Bring him off the bench for the time being, and utilize him in any way we can to help us get wins.”
The interesting part moving forward for the Nuggets is how they're going to manage having both Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup. Westbrook has been phenomenal playing alongside Jamal Murray, while Gordon is a proven championship-player as well. It'll be something that the team has to figure out moving forward.
