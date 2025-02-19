Nuggets Star's Controversial Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP Take
After winning three of the last four NBA MVP awards, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic could be on his way to another. At the All-Star break, Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game with absurd 57.7/45.0/82.3 shooting splits.
The Nuggets sit in third place in the West with a 36-19 record, but the biggest threat to take his MVP is simply the best player on the best team. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 44-10 and hold the one-seed by a mile, led by superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
This year's MVP race should be as close as ever, but Nuggets standout Aaron Gordon vouched for his teammate to win it over SGA.
"[Jokic] got MVP last year, he's better this year," Gordon said. "All of his numbers are up. He's shooting the ball better. He's averaging a triple-double. His numbers are better than Shai's. I get they're on a winning team but come on bro... What are we looking at? ...I don't think it's as close as people are making it."
Jokic and SGA are undoubtedly the top two players in the league this season, both playing out of their minds. SGA is averaging 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, while on pace to lead the Thunder to a 66-win season.
Each player equally deserves the MVP this season, but looking at the numbers, Jokic should be the frontrunner over SGA.
