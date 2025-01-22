Paul George's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs 76ers

Inside The Nuggets

Liam Willerup

Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Denver for a Tuesday night contest against the Nuggets, as they'll look to end their six-game losing streak while the Nuggets look to improve to 8-2 in their last 10 games. Unfortunately for fans of the NBA, Sixers star big Joel Embiid will not face-off against Nuggets star Joel Embiid tonight, as the two haven't faced off in Denver since December 2019.

On top of Embiid battling injuries this season, it's been the case across the roster for Philadelphia. After coming out strong to start his season, rookie guard Jared McCain was recently sidelined for the remainder of the season with a left knee injury. However, tonight, the Sixers announced they'll have one of their top players available in the matchup.

Despite appearing on the injury report early today with a questionable designation, Sixers star forward Paul George will be available and starting for Philadelphia tonight. George is in the midst of the first season of his four-year, $211 million contract and is averaging 17.2 points per game, his lowest mark since the 2011-12 season.

Regardless, the Sixers will have two of their top three scorers available as they'll rely on their veteran role players to fill the gaps to help pull off the upset.

Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM EST on TNT following the conclusion of the New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets contest.

