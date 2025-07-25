NBA Executive Has Wild Michael Porter Jr. Proclamation After Trade
The NBA has seen plenty of player movement since the start of 2025, starting from one of the busiest trade deadlines ever to an offseason that has seen even more changes. Looking at the teams that are considered winners, the Denver Nuggets are constantly mentioned near the top of that list.
The Nuggets made moves such as signing Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and trading for Jonas Valanciunas. But the biggest move was trading away star forward Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson. While the attention is mainly on Johnson and his fit in Denver, a front office executive believes Porter Jr. could reach new heights in Brooklyn.
In an article by Keith Smith of Spotrac, an anonymous Nets executive had a bold proclamation to make about Porter Jr.. "We’re transitioning our roster, of course. We’re going to play a lot of young players. But we need some vets to balance that. And, of course, we need to score some points,” they said.
“Porter will help us a ton there. I’m not saying he’ll win the scoring title, but I think it could be close," they added. Porter Jr. has always been a talented pure scorer, but going from a career-best 19.0 points per game in 2020-21 to nearly a scoring title would be a tough task. While the executive didn't say he'd win a scoring title, being close would mean Porter Jr.'s game has reached new heights.
Since the 2015-16 season, every single scoring champion has averaged at least 30 points per game. Being modest and saying Porter Jr. would come close, he'd have to finish somewhere between 27-29 points per game then. Given he isn't someone who gets to the free-throw line often, he'd probably have to take upwards of 20 shots per game to accomplish that.
However, with Brooklyn's situation with Cam Thomas looking rough and the team adding several playmaking guards in the 2025 NBA Draft, Porter Jr. might be forced into shooting the ball more than he's ever been asked.
