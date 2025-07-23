Recent Nuggets Player Signs Contract With International Team
The Denver Nuggets have made an immense amount of changes this offseason, improving and expanding their rotation to compete and adapt with the rest of the NBA. The Nuggets are now over two years removed from their 2023 championship, and things needed to change.
Denver made numerous additions, including acquisitions of veterans such as Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and more. However, it came at the cost of losing some players as well.
One Nuggets forward, Vlatko Cancar, has ended his six-year tenure with the franchise. The Slovenian joined the team in 2019 and has been with the organization ever since, but now he will take his talents overseas.
Cancar recently signed a contract with Olimpia Milano of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A league, playing overseas for the first time since he was with KK Mega Soccerbet in Serbia before joining the Nuggets. The 28-year-old and Olimpia Milano posted on social media to announce the signing.
"Basketball Olimpia Milano informs that they have reached a multi-year agreement with Vlatko Cancar, wing of 2.03, born on April 10, 1997 in Capodistria, Slovenia, from the Denver Nuggets," the post reads.
Cancar averaged 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds across just 13 games last season. His best year in Denver was its championship season in 2022-23, when he put up 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. While he will no longer be a Nugget, the team has expanded its rotation, and Cancar will get plenty of opportunities with his new club.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Announce Signing of Sharpshooting Guard
NBA Announces Nuggets-Raptors Game in Unique Location