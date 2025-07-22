NBA Announces Nuggets-Raptors Game in Unique Location
The NBA is always trying to expand its reach by playing international games, whether it be in France, England, China, Canada, or Mexico. Preseason basketball gives the league a chance to give fans from places around the world, and they will continue that trend this year.
On Tuesday, the NBA announced that they will be hosting a game between the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors in Vancouver in early October.
"The NBA today announced that the 2025 NBA Canada Series presented by Bell will feature a preseason game between the Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. on Monday, Oct. 6, marking the league’s 20th Canada Series game since 2012," NBA Communications announced.
Of course, the NBA is no stranger to games in Vancouver, let alone Canada, and has made sure to visit the former home of the Grizzlies somewhat regularly since the franchise moved to Memphis. The NBA's "Canada Series" rotates year to year, taking place in either Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton, among a handful of other cities.
This year, Vancouver's Rogers Arena will get to see three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in action against Canada's lone team, the Raptors, and both teams' new-look lineups.
To minimal surprise, the Raptors play in the "Canada Series" nearly every year, while this will be the Nuggets' second appearance since the event started in 2012, and their first since 2016, when they beat the Raptors.
Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray, who was born in Kitchener, Canada, talked about getting to play in his home country.
"It’s always an honor and a pleasure to get to return home to play basketball in Canada," Murray told NBA PR. "I’m excited for the opportunity for myself and my team to face off against the Raptors in front of the basketball-hungry fans of Vancouver, it’s going to be a lot of fun!”