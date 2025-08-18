Recent Warriors Guard Reveals 'Fascinating' Trait About Nikola Jokic
The offseasons for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic have been a topic of conversation in the summer for years.
While Jokic is dominating the NBA year in and year out, putting up some of the best stats the league has ever seen, he loves to go back to his native country of Serbia and live his best life.
Even though Jokic has not been able to have the full-length offseason he usually has over the past few years due to international play, the Nuggets' big man certainly makes the most of his time away from the United States.
The Serbian national team finished with a bronze medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics after coming extremely close to upsetting the United States in the semifinals.
Serbia is looking to make some noise in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament this summer as one of the most stacked teams in the tournament, with Jokic at the helm.
Dennis Schroder's admirable comments about Jokic
In a new interview with Magenta Sport, former Warriors guard and NBA journeyman Dennis Schroder had some very thoughtful comments about Jokic's life outside of basketball.
"I find it fascinating that basketball really only comes second or third in his life," Schroder began. "He enjoys spending time with his family and his horses. He lives for the things that matter to him."
Schroder also said that Jokic is currently the best player in the world:
"He says he doesn’t want to be remembered in the books for basketball, but for how good he is as a father. But as a player, he’s the best in the world...Well, it’s just like that based on the stats and what he’s been doing in the league for the past three, four, five years how he dominates."
The Nuggets reloaded in the offseason around Jokic
When the Nuggets superstar does return to Denver for the NBA season, his team will look much different. Gone is Michael Porter Jr., and in are Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. to add veteran depth and shooting around Jokic.
The MVP runner-up finished with 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game in 70 games in the 2024-2025 season and was just as good in Denver's playoff run to the Western Conference Semifinals.
In 14 games in their unexpected run in the playoffs, Jokic averaged 26.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, and eight assists per game, while shooting 38 percent from three-point range.
With a new roster and championship expectations, the Nuggets are primed for another contending season.
