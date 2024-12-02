Russell Westbrook, James Harden Moment Before Clippers-Nuggets Goes Viral
Russell Westbrook and James Harden may no longer be teammates, but the two still have nothing but love for each other.
Harden and Westbrook have been teammates on three separate occasions in their careers - on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and LA Clippers. While some may think that the two may have some hostility, the two had a fun moment together before the Nuggets took on the Clippers tonight.
The two players embraced pregame in a moment that's gathered over 27,000 likes within one hour.
On Twitter, the clip gathered nearly 100,000 views within an hour.
While Harden and Westbrook didn't win a championship when they were both on the Clippers together last season, it's clear that fans really want to see the duo succeed together. The three core members of the Oklahoma City Thunder hold a very special place in the hearts of NBA fans. James Harden and Russell Westbrook are the only two stars of that roster who have yet to win an NBA championship, and it's something that fans still want to see.
The two players didn't quite mesh together on the court and couldn't be played at the same time on the Clippers last season, so it's tough to see the experiment happen again. It's not a matter of on-court chemistry, it's more a matter of two very ball-dominant players being used at the same time.
