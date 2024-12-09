Russell Westbrook Made NBA History in Nuggets-Hawks

Inside The Nuggets

Dec 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook received his fifth start of the season on Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks. With Jamal Murray sidelined, Westbrook stepped into the starting lineup with another strong performance.

Finishing the game with nine points, 11 assists, two steals, and one block, Westbrook did some of everything for the Nuggets while attempting just six field goals (four makes). With the 141-111 win over Atlanta, the Nuggets improved to 4-1 when Westbrook starts. The only loss came on Saturday against the Washington Wizards when Westbrook finished with seven points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and four steals on 50 percent shooting.

Russell Westbrook
Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) looks on in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A future Hall of Fame point guard and one of the best ever at his position, Westbrook made NBA history in Sunday’s win over Atlanta. With his 411th career game tallying double-digit assists, Westbrook tied Mark Jackson for eighth all-time in that category (via Basketball Reference's StatHead).

Ninth all-time in assists, Westbrook is also 23rd all-time in scoring. Westbrook is joined by LeBron James and Oscar Robertson as the only three players in NBA history who are top-10 in assists in top-25 in scoring.

A two-time scoring champion and three-time assists leader, Westbrook has done both at a high level through his NBA career. The 36-year-old point guard continues to be a huge addition for the Nuggets who have needed him to fill an important role, especially when Murray is sidelined.

Joey Linn
