Russell Westbrook Made NBA History in Nuggets-Hawks
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook received his fifth start of the season on Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks. With Jamal Murray sidelined, Westbrook stepped into the starting lineup with another strong performance.
Finishing the game with nine points, 11 assists, two steals, and one block, Westbrook did some of everything for the Nuggets while attempting just six field goals (four makes). With the 141-111 win over Atlanta, the Nuggets improved to 4-1 when Westbrook starts. The only loss came on Saturday against the Washington Wizards when Westbrook finished with seven points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and four steals on 50 percent shooting.
A future Hall of Fame point guard and one of the best ever at his position, Westbrook made NBA history in Sunday’s win over Atlanta. With his 411th career game tallying double-digit assists, Westbrook tied Mark Jackson for eighth all-time in that category (via Basketball Reference's StatHead).
Ninth all-time in assists, Westbrook is also 23rd all-time in scoring. Westbrook is joined by LeBron James and Oscar Robertson as the only three players in NBA history who are top-10 in assists in top-25 in scoring.
A two-time scoring champion and three-time assists leader, Westbrook has done both at a high level through his NBA career. The 36-year-old point guard continues to be a huge addition for the Nuggets who have needed him to fill an important role, especially when Murray is sidelined.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player