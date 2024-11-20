Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, Westbrook will be a first ballot Hall of Famer when eligible.
Still playing at a high level in his 17th NBA season, Westbrook has filled an important role as Denver’s backup point guard this season. Relied upon more recently in the absence of Nikola Jokic, who is out due to personal reasons, Westbrook has been able to show off more of his all-around game.
The NBA's all-time leader in career triple-doubles, Westbrook entered Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with 199 for his career. With his 10th rebound in the fourth quarter vs. Memphis, Westbrook became the first player in NBA history with 200 triple-doubles.
Westbrook recorded his 199th triple-double last season with the LA Clippers when he notched the franchise’s first ever 15/15/15 game. Still able to stuff the stat sheet at age 36, Westbrook continues to impact the game this late into his career.
Recording this triple-double off the bench, Westbrook is also the all-time leader in triple-doubles as a reserve. With Jokic sidelined, who is averaging a triple-double this season, Westbrook was able to do some of everything for Denver.
Westbrook entered this game averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in just 24.2 minutes per game.
