Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Jazz

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook made NBA history against the Utah Jazz.

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts from the bench in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena.
Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts from the bench in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook was signed by the Denver Nuggets this offseason as the backup point guard to Jamal Murray, but has quickly become much more than that for his new team. Starting his 10th game of the season on Monday night, Westbrook filled in for starting power forward Aaron Gordon who is sidelined with a calf injury.

Finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals on 100 percent shooting, Westbrook tallied this NBA record 201st career triple-double. Doing so on a night his teammate Nikola Jokic also recorded a monster triple-double, Westbrook made NBA history.

Russell Westbrook
Dec 30, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball while guarded by Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second quarter at Delta Center. / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Westbrook’s final line of 16 points, 10 rebonds, 10 assists, and four steals on 100 percent shooting has only been achieved one other time in NBA history. It was his teammate who achieved the feat, as Jokic did so in 2018 against the Phoenix Suns (via Basketball Reference's StatHead).

Like Jokic did in that game, Westbrook had zero turnovers on Monday night.

The Nuggets are now 8-2 when Westbrook starts, as head coach Michael Malone has opted to keep him with that first unit in Gordon’s absence. Westbrook has averaged 13.5 points, 8.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds in his 10 starts this season, proving he is still an elite all-around player when given the opportunity to play his position for extended minutes.

The NBA shared another way Westbrook made history on Monday night, as he was not only perfect from the field, but also the free throw line.

Via NBA: "[Westbrook] joins Domantas Sabonis as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double with no turnovers while shooting 100 FG% and 100 FT%."

Monday's win improved Denver's overall record to 18-13.

