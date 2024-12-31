Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Jazz

RUSSELL WESTBROOK'S PERFECT NIGHT:



🔥 16p, 10r, 10a, 4s, 0 turnovers

🔥 7-7 shooting, 2-2 from the line



He joins Domantas Sabonis as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double with no turnovers while shooting 100 FG% and 100 FT%. pic.twitter.com/8Tsz6z2X4w